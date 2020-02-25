K9 assists Waco officers in making arrest after standoff

One man is in custody after a standoff during which the suspect threatened Waco police officers with a gun.

All ended safely after a K9 assisted in taking the suspect down.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said the incident began when officers got a call to a location in the 300 block of Turner Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller said that a man later identified as Stephen Anthony Clay Jr had entered her home without permission after having earlier been ordered to stay away from the residence.

An argument ensued and the victim fled the house because she said there had been past history of violence against her by the suspect.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the residence who responded by pulling a handgun from the waistband of his pants and threatening the officers.

Officers retreated and set up around the home as the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom.

After a period of time in which the suspect is quoted by police as saying ” just shoot him”, he came to the door and dropped the weapon, but refused to come all the way out and be taken into custody.

At that point, the K9 was sent in and subdued the man, who was then taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of a dog bite, then transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Steven Anthony Clay, jr was booked in on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation, three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.