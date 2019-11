WACO, Texas – Spotify has released playlists featuring several genres with Central Texas artists or artists with ties to the area.

They have playlists for chilling at a coffee shop, for driving down country roads, and a classic mix.

To listen, look up “Keep Waco Loud” on Spotify. If your favorite local artist is not in a playlist, tell Keep Waco Loud on Facebook and they will be sure to add them.

Source: Keep Waco Loud