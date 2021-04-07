Keep Waco Loud raising money for Waco Family Medicine ahead of big summer

WACO, Texas – The folks at Keep Waco Loud have made their lives around the live music industry – and they are predicting that after a barren 2020, Waco will host live shows again in the summer of 2021.

“We are incredibly optimistic about doing live events in a safe way,” says co-founder Jacob Green. “A lot of people are being vaccinated, and that’s creating a real unique, slow opening of cool, outdoorsy-type music events.”

It wouldn’t just be the fans benefiting from a renewed summer concert schedule, either.

“The folks who are bearing the brunt of this are the artists who are the ones creating,” Green said. “They’re dying to get out there.”

With a budding reputation for live music, Waco’s footprint in the industry could grow bigger than ever once the shows are back on.

“I honestly believe the music scene in Waco is gonna be better than it ever was, because people are really going to want to get out,” says co-founder Katie Selman. “It’s going to be a fun summer.”

Before people are flocking back to festivals, however, Selman came up with an idea to serve as a fundraiser for those helping the community get vaccinated.

Through group text messages, Selman started using the phrase “vaccinated af” – which has a few deviations, but is another way of saying someone is very vaccinated.

Selman put the phrase in white letters on a black baseball cap and decided to start selling them online, with all the proceeds going to Waco Family Medicine.

She says they have sold hundreds of caps so far, and wants to reward Waco Family Medicine for the work they do in the community.

“They service a part of the community that does not have health insurance, and it’s good, quality healthcare,” Selman said. “That’s where I was vaccinated. So might as well donate to the place that got me vaccinated, and also just do something for a really good organization here in Waco.”

You can order your cap here.