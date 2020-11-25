Keep your children safe from firearms

KILLEEN, Texas – While the kids are staying at home during the holiday break, it’s very important to make sure firearms are locked up so children don’t get a hold of them.

Child Safety Coordinator Julian Martinez shares a tip on how we can make sure our kids can stay safe.

“Being a gun owner, you are responsible for that firearm. And your children are running around a household. And if there’s a loaded firearm, that’s a potential for a serious incident to occur. It could be life-threatening, and if we as adults don’t take that one extra step and secure these firearms during the holidays while our children are running around our households, then it could be our nightmare,” Martinez says.

The Killeen Police Department is giving out free gun locks for your firearm to help keep our children safe.