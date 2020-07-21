Keeping cows in Central Texas cool during the summer

WACO, Texas – We are in the hottest months of the year, and this kind of heat can be deadly for both people and animals – especially animals that can’t come inside.

“Most dairy farmers spend a fortune keeping their animals cool,” says Craig Miller, the owner of Mill-King Market and Creamery.

The summer heat can be rough on most animals because they have a harder time regulating their body temperature than humans do, and cows are no exception to this.

“Their normal body temperature is 101.5, and in the summer time they’ll get up to 106. And there’s nothing you can do. It doesn’t matter if they’re feral cows or longhorns. It doesn’t matter. They’re too hot,” says Miller.

Cows spend their entire life in a barn or outside in the elements – and when the Central Texas summer heat rolls around, it’s time for dairy farmers to start thinking outside of the box.

Miller says he has three different ways he keeps his cattle from overheating. One way is a mister system with fans that blow around the barn.

“It’s like the entire barn is a giant swamp cooler. That swamp cooler will lower the temperature ten degrees underneath that shade,” says Miller.

Another way is feeding the cows under a constant sprinkle of water.

“It’s just a little bit of water sprinkling on their back, along with the misters blowing on them,” says Miller.

Finally, Miller says that some architecture and landscaping goes a long way in keeping his cows cool.

“The barn itself is actually built up on a hill, and it’s designed to catch wind. So underneath the barn, there is always a breeze. Once again, that doesn’t sound like it’s a big deal. But whenever you have 100 degrees plus, anything helps,” says Miller.