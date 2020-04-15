Keeping up with your health during a pandemic

WACO, Texas – As people focus on avoiding COVID-19, healthcare officials want to remind everyone to take care of their other health needs, too.

“It’s an important reminder that our health goes beyond COVID. Take care of yourself during this time. Don’t neglect your own health,” says Kelly Crane, of the McLennan County Health District.

When facing the Coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to forget your other healthcare needs.

“People have a tendency to put their own health in second place as opposed to taking care of others or thinking about other aspects of their lives. It’s important right now that you do take care of yourself,” says Crane.

You should always keep up with your health, even if it’s just through a phone or video chat with your doctor.

“That means if you’re not feeling well, even if you don’t have a chronic condition, if you’re not feeling well with our weather and allergies, asthma is real risk. If you’re having something that normally you would want to go see a doctor with, go ahead and do it now. We just ask that you call first,” says Crane.

April is also considered to be the back end of flu season.

“We’re not seeing a lot of flu cases. It’s really winding down now, which is good. I can say we only had two cases of flu last week,” says Crane.

Allergy symptoms are also very common this time of year.

“The risk is now allergy symptoms and things like that. So allergies, sinus infections, runny nose, all of those things that usually happen in the spring season. All of those things can still happen, so if you are feeling bad and you think you need to see a doctor, go ahead and see a doctor. Please do that. Don’t ignore other conditions. Even if you don’t think it’s COVID, you still need to see a doctor,” says Crane.