Kempner Fire Department grows to expand service

The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department has been working to expand its service as the community grows.

The latest addition is a truck that was actually modified and equipped in-house, knowing it would be needed to fight fires in the rugged terrain in the area and with an eye to opening the departments future third fire station.

“We have a new subdivision being built that will have over 190 new homes,” said Kempner VFD Fire Chief Dan Hause. “We built this new fleet addition with the knowledge that it could be useful in helping to protect those homes and our predominantly rural area.”

The truck started out as a bare 5-ton military surplus truck and was built into a large brush truck that in addition carries up to a thousand gallons of water to help fight fires where there might not be fire plugs to supply water.

The truck as received before conversion

The truck was received from Texas A&M Forest Service through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program.

According to Hause the truck is well equipped for the job and can also be used as a tender that can transport water to an emergency scene and has defensive capability to suppress fires.

“Like a lot of volunteer fire departments, staffing can be a problem at times, but we equipped this truck so if we have only a few firefighters to respond to a call they can knock the fire down quickly and safely,” said Hause.

This rugged apparatus with all-wheel drive makes this truck a great option for transporting water to fire trucks engaged on the fire line in the field.

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department has open enrollment for different volunteer positions. “Our department has volunteer openings for all types of positions not just firefighting,” said Hause. “If you have the heart to serve, we have a position for you. If interested email here

“We have a number of fund-raising projects a year and our community are always very supportive and we greatly appreciate their backing,” said Hause. “We also extend our gratitude to our Deputy Fire Chief Justin Martin who spent many late hours on the fabrication of this truck and to Texas A&M Forest Service for having grant opportunities available to help increase the firefighting power of volunteer fire departments.”