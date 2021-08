Copperas Cove Police report a 28-year-old Kempner man died in a single vehicle rollover crash in Cove Monday afternoon.

CCPD Deputy Chief Jeremy Alber said the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South FM 116.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Alfredo Torres-Ibarra of Kempner.

Investigating officers reported he had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.