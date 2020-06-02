Kempner police chief arrested for previous incidents

KILLEEN/KEMPNER, Texas – City of Kempner Police Chief Charles Edward Rodriguez has been arrested by the Killeen Police Department.

The Killeen Police Department received information on March 11 about a law enforcement officer from Texas A & M University – Central Texas failing to report complaints by a student.

Through an investigation, it was revealed a student enrolled at the university reported Title IX

violations alleged to have been committed by a former employee of the institution to the

former Chief of Police on two occasions.

The former Chief of Police failed to report the incidences as required by the Texas Education Code 51.255. Title IX violations include instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.

The Bell County Attorney’s Office reviewed this case, and a complaint was issued charging Charles

Edward Rodriguez with Failure to Report Certain Incidents. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Tuesday, June 2.

Rodriguez turned himself in to the Killeen City Jail. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned him and set his bond at $2000.

“Now more than ever, the integrity of the police profession requires thorough impartial

investigations, regardless of the status of the accused. The Killeen Police Department stands with

survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking,” says Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble.

Texas A&M Central Texas released the following statement:

“It is not our practice to comment on personnel issues or active investigations or possible criminal prosecution. Questions about criminal prosecution should be directed to the Bell County Attorney’s Office. We stand in alliance with survivors of Title IX issues and remind them and our public that we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of our students. The University’s Title IX office offers support and services for those affected. Those resources can be found here.“

Source: Killeen Police Department