Kentucky man arrested at Waco Airport and charged with online solicitation of a minor

WACO, Texas- Woodway Police assisted McLennan County Sheriff’s in the arrest of a Kentucky man.

On May 23rd at approximately 3:30 P.M., thirty-year-old year old Zene Morlatt of LaGrange, KY, was arrested at the Waco Municipal Airport.

He has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second degree felony.

Over the course of several weeks Morlatt communicated with an undercover detective through text messages and a web-based electronic messaging service.

During the conversation, Morlatt believed he was speaking with a 16-year-old female.

Morlatt discussed the sexual performance of the child, used sexually explicit language, and sent multiple obscene images.

Morlatt solicited a meeting for the purposes of sex between himself and the child and made arrangements to fly to Waco.

Morlatt was taken into custody upon arrival at the Waco Municipal Airport and was transported to the McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond.