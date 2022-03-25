WACO, Texas- We won’t know for sure if Judge Jackson will be confirmed until next month, but watching her hearing unfold over the last four days has people sharing their opinion on how it went.

“Historical” is how Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry describes Jackson’s nomination for U.S. Supreme Court.

Henry, pointing to pictures of women in her family, stated they would have achieved more success if given the opportunities.

“After we have had 115 Supreme Court Judges appointed, 108 of those were white men, “Henry said. “Finally we are going to see the appointment of an African American woman on the United States Supreme court. That is a milestone.”

Jackson spent four days of intense questioning and even jabs at her credentials from Republican lawmakers.

Fellow Harvard Graduate Cris Houston says Jackson’s accomplishments should not even be a question.

“These are challenging times. These are times that to me seem to demand that people like Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, assume these types of positions,” Houston said.”So they can impact the law and society in monumental ways. “

Democrats are committed to confirming Jackson, although Republicans don’t feel the same way.

During the hearing she was asked to deliberate on issues such as past cases, abortion rights, and same-sex marriage; often being cut off before she could finish her answers.

“She was able to show her grace under fire and she was able to convey exactly what she wanted to convey. She showed that she will be an absolutely wonderful judge,” Henry said.

“She is already a judge, she has already proven herself capable and I will be so ecstatic when she becomes the first African American Supreme Court Justice,” Houston said.

Jackson’s hearing came to a close Thursday, but the picture of her daughter watching her in this moment continues to go around.

“To inspire young girls, African American girls and all girls,” Henry said.