Kidnapping charges assessed after car with kids inside taken

A 26-year-old man is now facing kidnapping charges to go along with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a car with kids inside was taken from a gas station in Killeen.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Christopher Ausgo Thomas, Jr on the unauthorized use charge .

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers received a 911 call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., about a car being stolen.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim told officers that she walked inside the gas station, when she noticed a male get in her white Kia, and drive off with her two children in the backseat. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter.

Police saturated the area with officers and soon spotted the Kia, with the driver stopping in a parking lot in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and the children, ages two and seven, were located in the car unharmed.

They were checked out by paramedics then returned to their mother.

Thursday the case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and two complaints were returned charging Thomas with kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“This is a reminder about not leaving your keys in an unattended vehicle. In a matter of seconds, a thief looks for easy access to commit a crime of opportunity. The officers with Days A Shift did an outstanding job locating the suspect and safely returning the children,” stated Assistant Chief Donohue.