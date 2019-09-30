Kidnapping thwarted in Temple

Temple police are searching for the man who tried to grab a five-year-old boy from a car.

The boy’s grandmother says it happened at the Family Dollar at 1510 South First Street Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. She told investigators a man wearing a black hoodie got out of a silver car and reached into her vehicle’s backseat to pull the boy out.

He failed to get the boy out of the car and the grandmother drove off. She told police there were several people inside the suspect’s car and one of them pointed what looked like a long gun out a window as she raced away.