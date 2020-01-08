Kids rescued from filthy home, couple arrested

A Gatesville couple is being held on charges of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence after police found three children living in squalor.

Amanda Nicole King and Joseph Brian King were booked into the Coryell County jail and the children removed from the home.

A Gatesville police officer had gone to the home at 115 Austin Street in Gatesville on a welfare check after being told that there were kids living there without running water.

An arrest affidavit stated that when the officer went to the door, he was hit by the foul odor of filth, feces, smoke and the smell of marijuana.

The affidavit said the smell was described as “overpowering.”

He found that three children, ages 6,9 and 10, were lying on pallets in the living room and that they appeared filthy and that it appeared they had not bathed in several days.

There were no lights in the living room, but the wall outlets worked.

The affidavit stated that there were extension cords with exposed wiring running throughout the house.

They noted that the entire residence was covered in trash and in a state that the officer felt was hazardous to the occupants.

Joseph and Amanda King who were identified as the parents of the children at first denied living at the residence, but the affidavit stated that there was evidence that they had been there for some time.

The complaint filed with the court charged that the couple had ” intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct by omission that placed a child under the age of 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment by allowing the child to stay in a residence without running water that was littered with trash and feces.”

Their bond had not been set as of late Wednesday morning.