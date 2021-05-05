Killeen 2nd Street murder victim identified

Killeen police say a man fatally shot in the 300 block of 2nd Street May 2 has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Dequan Sanders.

Police are still looking for information on the murder and are asking that anyone who can help with information call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477)

Callers will remain anonymous.

This past Sunday at 3:09 a.m. police were called to Club Legends at 308 South 2nd street after getting a 9-1-1 call about a shooting.

When officers got there, they found a man, later identified as Sanders suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life saving measures until paramedics arrived with Sanders being pronounced dead at 4:16 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

This was the fourth criminal homicide of the year for Killeen.