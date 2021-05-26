Killeen Animal Shelter hosting free adoption event this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Animal Shelter is nearing capacity, and is offering free adoptions on May 29 and 30.

Fees will be waived for animals which are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Standard rates will apply to other animals.

Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of forever homes, and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them. Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.

The shelter actively seeks volunteers to care for and interact with the animals. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online, or call 254-526-4455.

Source: City of Killeen