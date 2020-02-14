Killeen bank robbery suspect caught with federal help

Killeen police officers say they have caught the woman who robbed the First National Bank Wednesday, thanks in part to help from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

23-year-old Eboni Siamone McMurray is accused of taking a gun into the bank at 4304 East Central Texas Expressway Wednesday around 5 p.m. and demanded cash from a teller.

FOX44 News reported on the robbery that evening.

Officers arrested her with the help of the federal authorities late Thursday night without incident.

A judge has not set bond for McMurray at this time.