Killeen burglary suspects caught on camera

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 700 block of Trimmier Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation.

Officers were told in the late night on February 28th and early morning hours on March 1st, two unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and stole property valued at $7,000.

The two suspects in the photos were caught from a surveillance camera.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this burglary to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers