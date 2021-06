Killeen, TX- The City Of Killeen kicked off Juneteenth celebrations with a senior cookout.

The cookout was held at the Lions Club Park Senior Center and was open to senior citizens 65 and older. The city says that events like today’s cookout are important to the community.

Junteenth is celebrated on June 19th , and commemorates the day when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865.