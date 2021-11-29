Killeen charter changes could bring big pay raises for Council members, mayor

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen City Council members will meet Monday night to further discuss changes to the city charter – one of which would result in large pay raises for Council members and the mayor.

According to agenda documents, one of the changes would allow the increase in monthly pay for Council members to go from the current maximum of $200 to $1,000 per month. The changes would also take the mayor’s pay from the maximum of $200 up to $1,500 per month.

Other proposed changes would remove some language regarding the ability of the Council to remove the city manager – leaving only language that said action of the Council in suspending or removing the city manager shall be final, “It being the intention of this charter to vest all authority and fix all responsibility for such suspension or removal in the City Council.”

Other changes would include a statement that the Council or its members would not be allowed to direct the removal of any person by the city manager or his subordinates other than assistant city managers or the city secretary.

A Town Hall meeting on the proposed charter has been set for December 13, with an election on adopting the amended charter set for May 7.