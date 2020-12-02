Killeen Christmas Parade canceled

KILLEEN, Texas – The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, December 12th has been canceled.

The ongoing pandemic limited the number of parade entries received, resulting in the decision to cancel the parade.

Mayor Jose Segarra will light the 50-foot silhouette Killeen Christmas Tree at 6:00 p.m. this Thursday, December 3, at the Killeen Community Center. The public is invited to drive in, park and watch from personal vehicles.

Holiday Under the Stars is Friday, December 4, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Park Hike & Bike Trail. Lighting displays will line the trail and holiday music will fill the open air. There will be food trucks, hot cocoa and treats. The event is free to enter.

The City is collecting Letters to Santa through December 15. Boys and girls can write their wish lists or other messages to Santa, and city elves will make sure he gets them at the North Pole in time to write back. Letters can be dropped in Santa’s mailbox at the Family Recreation Center or mailed to Santa at:

Santa Claus

c/o Killeen Family Recreation Center

1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Killeen, Texas 76542

More information on holiday events and other recreation opportunities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.

Source: City of Killeen