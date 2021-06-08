Killeen City Council denies motion to adopt B.Y.O.B. business ordinance

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council has denied the motion to adopt the B.Y.O.B. business ordinance.

The ordinance amends the city’s existing licenses, permits and miscellaneous business regulations contained in Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances. The primary intent of the ordinance is to establish permit requirements and associated regulations of B.Y.O.B. businesses.

City Council member Melissa Brown says, “It’s not about saying B.Y.O.B. is bad. What I really think it’s about is having something enforceable, so that when something happens we have a mechanism to deal with it.”

Several people at the meeting voiced their concerns for the safety of the community.

“I think the opinion is fair. The City of Killeen can’t look at what other cities are doing, and the City of Killeen can’t compare what the officers are doing or City of Harker heights are doing. The City of Killeen should focus on what the City of Killeen is doing, and focus on the safety of the citizens of the people in the City of Killeen. So, the opinion today was fair to the businesses that invest money to get these B.Y.O.B. establishments opened,” says Killeen resident Brandon Martin.

Next week, the Killeen City Council will consider an ordinance to require B.Y.O.B. businesses to get a permit. They will also discuss a security plan to enforce the ordinance.