KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen City Councilwoman At-Large is looking to bring together community organizations working with youth and families.

Mellisa Brown will be hosting a Time for Action Town Hall on Wednesday, November 17. She will also be sharing a recent personal event which happened, and will announce a new program for youth which has been in development with some of the community advocates.

For more information on this event, you can go here.

Source: Mellisa Brown