Killeen City Council rejects flying Juneteenth Flag at City Hall

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night against allowing the Juneteenth Flag to be flown at City Hall on the holiday.

Killeen Black Chamber of Commerce President Ronnie Russell presented the idea, saying Juneteenth gained a lot of attention last year through the Black Lives Matter rallies.

Juneteenth is the day word reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had freed enslaved people.

Council members discussed concerns that the Juneteenth flag would divide Killeen citizens because they don’t fully understand the state holiday.

Several brought up other ideas to mark the day, such as erecting a separate flag pole that could be used for special days.