Killeen City Council split on road funds

KILLEEN, Texas – Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting persisted due to members not being able to agree on how to divert extra city funds.

The city’s excess $3 million was originally set to go towards the city’s crumbling roads.

After the proposal to put it towards the roads, some Council members wanted to delay the vote to discuss the situation further. Not believing it was a rash decision, some Council members argued the roads were the right destination for the money – arguing it was a safety issue.

“Our infrastructure and our road infrastructure is safety, it equates to safety,” one Council member said. “The worse the roads are, the slower our first responders have to drive. The longer that response time is, the more that puts the safety of our citizens at risk.”

The Council decided to table the issue of sending all $3 million towards the roads – but are working on a resolution to send part of the money towards them.