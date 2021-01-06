Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick has died

The City of Killeen announced Wednesday that City Councilmen Jim Kilpatrick has died. He was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of last year.

Voters first elected Kilpatrick to represent District 3 on May 9th, 2015. They re-elected him in 2017 and 2019.

Kilpatrick also served as Mayor Pro Tem. From 1996 to 2003, he served on Killeen’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff immediately in honor of Councilman Kilpatrick and his service. Flags will remain at half-staff until the day following interment. Funeral arrangements are pending.