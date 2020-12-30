Killeen City Councilmember diagnosed with COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen City Councilmember has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jim Kilpatrick is currently hospitalized, according to a Facebook post made by the councilman himself. He posted:

“PRAYERS NEEDED AND REQUESTED FOR ME, Jim Kilpatrick, I am fighting COVID for the past week in AdventHealth (old Metroplex Hospital) Be strong, pray , back on PPP for couple days, pray I will get ok but I need every one you know to join together in church parks street city hall public building !!!!!!!!Lord listen to these prayers, keep Jim fighting, bring Jim home to his family, community, his fellow mankind where he will continue to be your servant on earth!!! Listen to this pray!!!!”

This comes after Kilpatrick’s wife, Judy, died from heart failure on December 15 of heart failure, also according to Kilpatrick’s Facebook page.