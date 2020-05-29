Killeen city facilities scheduled to begin reopening June 1

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will begin reopening many of its facilities on Monday, June 1. Operations at all locations will be modified to comply with federal standards and state guidelines.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City encourages the public to conduct business via phone, email and web to the extent possible. Contact information for all City services is available at KilleenTexas.gov.

City Hall and other business offices will reopen for normal hours beginning June 1. Social distancing measures and capacity limitations will be in place for the safety of patrons and employees.

Utility Collections will resume offering services at its lobby windows. Drive through lanes will remain open as a safer alternative for customers making payments.

Killeen Police Department lobby will be open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks will be required while in the building. Citizens are urged to use phone, email and web options to obtain non-emergency services. Non-essential services such as fingerprinting and background checks remain unavailable.

The Killeen Civic & Conference Center and Killeen Arts & Activities Center will reopen business offices on Monday. Event hosting will also resume at 20 percent capacity.

The Main Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Occupancy and services will be limited. The number of public computers will be limited, and use will be restricted to one hour per patron per day. Regular in-person programming is suspended until further notice. Copper Mountain Branch is undergoing scheduled maintenance and will reopen June 12.

Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center opened May 18 with modified hours and services. Fitness classes have been relocated to the Senior Center, and a new schedule is available online.

The Killeen Community Center remains closed. Reopening is expected in mid-June.

Outdoor basketball goals will be reinstalled June 1, but indoor open play remains suspended.

Long Branch Pool is scheduled to open the week of June 8. The Spray Park will remain closed until further notice. The Family Aquatics Center is currently closed but is expected to open in July.

Recycling services resumed May 18 at Killeen Recycling Center and Killeen Transfer Station. Recycling trailers have been reinstalled at the Clear Creek water tower at 6520 Clear Creek Road and near Killeen Rodeo Grounds at 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive.

Senior Centers will remain closed until further notice to protect the vulnerable population they serve.

The City of Killeen continues its active management of the local COVID-19 response. Federal and state orders change often, and we are updating KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19 regularly and providing information via social media to keep the public informed.

Source: City of Killeen