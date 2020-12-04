Killeen city manager selects new fire chief

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has announced his intent to appoint James Kubinski as Killeen’s next Fire Chief.

The appointment will be discussed at the December 8th City Council workshop and considered for confirmation by City Council at its December 15th meeting. The City Charter requires Council approval of department head appointments.

Kubinski has been in the fire service for 25 years – the past 20 with Naperville Fire Department in Illinois. His service positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and most recently four years as bureau chief. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University and more than 30 certifications.

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Brian Brank in July, the City hired Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. 43 candidates applied and were narrowed to four finalists for interview.

Interviews were conducted November 19th and 20th, and Cagle selected Kubinski as best suited for the role.

Pending City Council confirmation, Kubinski will assume the position February 1st.

Source: City of Killeen