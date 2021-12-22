Integrated Pain Associates and Central Texas Day Surgery Center of Killeen have agreed to pay the United States and the State of Texas a total of $867,702.88 in connection with overbilling federal healthcare programs.

The two facilities were named in the civil settlement regarding claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE for injections and radiofrequency treatments that the government said were for more procedures that were performed.

A statement released by the Department of Justice said that there were times when a patient received only a single injection, the government was at times billed as if the patient had received two or three, increasing the amount paid.

“We will not allow health care providers to enrich themselves at taxpayer expense,” said U.S. Attorney Hoff. “We are grateful to our partners at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas for their assistance in obtaining this significant recovery.”