KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center as a warming center Thursday night through Friday morning.

The center is located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The hours are from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close at this time.

In order to provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations need to follow these guidelines:

· Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating.

· Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.

This center will not accept the following:

· New or Used (including gently used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy.

· Gift wrapped items.

· New or used medical supplies or equipment.

Source: City of Killeen