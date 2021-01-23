Killeen community holds candlelight vigil for Patrick Warren, Sr.

KILLEEN, Texas: Dozens gathered outside the Killeen Community Center to pay tribute to Patrick Warren, Sr., the 52-year old Killeen resident shot and killed by Killeen Police officer Reynaldo Contreras January 10.

The vigil included prayers told by candlelight and the releasing of blue balloons.

Killeen PD released Officer Contreras’ bodycam footage of the shooting earlier this week.

Those who have been standing up for the Warren family found the video’s commentary to be biased and said it did not change their stance.

“The actual video itself is horrible,” Sadale Johnson of Sisters of B.A.C.C. Killeen said. “It’s just saddening that it ended like that, that they felt that there was no other way to go about handling that or really de-escalating it.”

Officer Contreras is still on paid administrative leave.