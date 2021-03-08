Killeen community invited to participate in Parks & Recreation master planning

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is developing a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan to shape the future of recreation amenities and programs. The public is invited to participate.

Public input is vital to the plan’s development. Stakeholders include residents, property owners, business owners, community organizations, and others with an interest in Killeen parks, recreation facilities, and recreation programs.

Input from all parties is needed to create a collective community vision and establish priorities for the next five to ten years.

The public is invited to participate in a virtual planning kick-off meeting on March 8th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation about the master planning process before soliciting participant feedback and conducting interactive polling.

Another input opportunity is through online surveys. A general community-wide survey is open to all stakeholders, and specific surveys for youth and seniors are also available. Completing a survey will create an entry for recreation-related prizes including a free day pass to the Family Aquatics Center, a free one-month membership or day pass to the Family Recreation Center or a $5 discount on the daily green fee at Stonetree Golf Club.

A parks and recreation master plan website has been established to provide information about the plan, process and participation. Visit www.killeenparks.com to take the surveys, for the kick-off meeting Zoom link and for more information.

The City of Killeen selected Halff Associates, Inc. to develop the parks master plan.

