Killeen community voices concerns over teacher paid sick leave

KILLEEN, Texas – People in the Killeen community expressed their concerns about extending teachers paid sick leave for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Due to COVID-19, some teachers and education support staff members are on the frontlines to educate their students. Some had to take leave to either take care of themselves or loved ones.

On December 31st, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired – meaning teachers will not have paid leave if they do get sick or have to isolate.

The Killeen Educators Association expresses their concerns on why this is necessary for educators.

“We have teachers that are suffering from this virus. That have this virus. That have been hospitalized by this virus. Teachers that are in comas because of this virus right now, and teachers who have unfortunately passed away because of this virus. It is a clear threat to the health of the teachers and the community, especially when you consider that children, while less likely are to suffer from the virus, are 60 percent more likely to spread it to the educators who are more likely to suffer from it,” says Rick Buelé, of the Killeen Educators Association.

One teacher, after dealing with COVID after the winter break, expressed her concerns about how will she be able to go back to work.

In the Killeen ISD board meeting, trustees made the decision to approve the extension of paid sick leave for teachers.