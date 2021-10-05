Killeen COVID-19 vaccines, tests continue

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 site again from October 6 through October 8, as well as from October 13 through October 14.

The site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S W. S. Young Drive, from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day. Last week, during the dates of September 29 through October 1, there were 180 vaccines administered and 469 tests given. There were 49 positive cases.

No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, but a phone number and/or email address is required. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available ,and booster shots are only available for those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note. Vaccines are for those who are at least twelve years old. 15-minute Rapid Tests are available to all ages, with parental supervision and permission. Participants receive results by text and/or email.

The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department beginning Augst 19 – soon after the Bell County Public Health District raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier – Level 1 – which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.

As a reminder, residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

Source: City of Killeen