Killeen DPS Driver License office to get extended hours

The Killeen Department of Public Safety Driver License office will be getting extended hours beginning next month.

Starting January 4, office hours will be expanded to 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Waco and Temple office hours will remain unchanged.

Customers can begin making appointments for these new time slots immediately.

The longer office hours are an initiative to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 DL office closures in 2020.

The offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.

DPS also implemented Saturday hours to help address this issue, and appointments are still available at many offices on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 of this year for renewals, replacements and election identification certificates.

These include the Killeen as well as the Waco and Temple offices.

Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible.

Online renewals still a convenient option

Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

DPS launched a new appointment solution when DL offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.