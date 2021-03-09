Killeen Educators Association reacts to new teacher COVID-19 vaccination centers

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District announced Tuesday they were administering COVID-19 vaccines to faculty members at the old Nolan Middle School.

“We have a really ambitious team here at Killeen ISD,” says Killeen ISD Chief of Communications Taina Maya. “For those who want to receive a vaccine, we’re gonna do everything in our power to effort that.”

The Killeen Educators Association (KEA) has been fighting for remote learning since the school year started. They think the national push for vaccinating teachers is long overdue.

“It makes sense to vaccinate those who are the most vulnerable, and those who are the most involved with the potential for virus transmission to members of the community,” says KEA President Rick Beaule.

After an overwhelming response to a survey sent out to faculty members, the district is preparing a large scale vaccine rollout.

“The first window, just to make sure logistics are in order, is 500 vaccinations,” Maya said. “Then, the week of [March] 23, once we return from Spring Break, we’ll have another week-long update. So [March] 23-27, and that will have about 2,500 available vaccinations.”

While the vaccination efforts are a notable step towards keeping schools as safe as possible, it remains to be seen just how big the footprint will be.

“There’s no reason why we can not, and the district can not have ambitious goals in terms of vaccinating,” Beaule said. “It’s worth noting that 2,500 doses, even if you add the 500 previous to that, you’re only talking about a little less than half the district.”

The district says they are not in a race to get schools fully open again.

“I don’t think it’s that we want to or that we’re trying to drive a particular agenda,” Maya said. “It’s just that we realize our students really need to have a sense of normalcy for themselves. Our families desire that.”

The vaccination center is located at 505 Jasper Lane in Killeen, and vaccinations will go through Saturday, March 13 and the second dose will be given from Tuesday, March 23 until Saturday, March 27.