KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will hold a municipal election on May 7 to elect a mayor and three at-large City Council seats, as well as vote on 13 charter amendment propositions.

Early voting for the City of Killeen municipal election is scheduled from April 25 through May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. The last day to register to vote is this Thursday, April 7.

Killeen voters will elect a mayor from the four candidates on the ballot and select three at-large council seats among the six candidates running. The list of candidates and the list of Charter amendment propositions can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/Election.

Early voting will be held April 25 through April 29, as well as May 2 and May 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. Voters may use any of the early voting location in Bell County to cast ballots for any district. Early voting locations in Killeen are:

Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Ambercrombie Drive

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place at precinct polling locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A complete list of locations is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Election. The page will also contain election notices, sample ballots and an interactive voter map.