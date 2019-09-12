Killeen elementary students disciplined for ‘inappropriate comments’

Killeen ISD says a group of students at Montague Village Elementary were disciplined for what is being called inappropriate comments made on the playground Wednesday.

District spokesperson Taina Maya says an investigation found that students were never in danger and the situation was handled through the school’s code of conduct.

FOX44 News first learned about the incident when parents contacted the station. They say what the school district is calling inappropriate comments were threats made by 2nd Grade students to bring a gun and taser to the school to harm other students.

The parents also say they removed their children from the school because they don’t believe the situation was handled properly. They say bullying is a constant issue at the school.

KISD would not go into the specifics of the comments or say what happened to the students.