Killeen Family Aquatics Center open Friday through Sunday

KILLEEN, Texas – The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will be opening this week.

Regular hours are Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is closed Monday through Thursday.

Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $6 for children ages four to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54 and $5 for senior citizens ages 55 and older.

Long Branch Pool hours have changed to 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. It is no longer open Friday through Sunday. Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $2 for children ages four to 16 and seniors age 55 and older and $3 for adults ages 17 to 54.

The spray pad at Long Branch Park remains open free daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on all City of Killeen aquatics programs and facilities, you can call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.

Source: City of Killeen