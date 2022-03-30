KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski on Tuesday afternoon posted an update addressed to city residents about Killeen’s response to the wildfires on Fort Hood.

Kubinski said crews from Killeen have been assisting Fort Hood crews in twelve-hour shifts each day since getting the call for assistance on Saturday.

Kubinski ensured that while crews have been assisting elsewhere, the department has teams ready for situations in Killeen should any arise, and also said the citizens of Killeen are currently not in danger from the wildfire situation.

“We are taking care of the men and women of the Killeen Fire Department so they stand ready for you to serve you with the ability we’ve always been able to provide,” Kubinski said.

