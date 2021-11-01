Killeen Fire rescues three, baby dropped from window to safety

The Killeen Fire Department reports a baby was dropped from an apartment window to a bystander as flames spread through the unit Monday.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. at the apartment building at 502 Wyoming Street early Monday.

The bystander was able to catch the child with the mother then able to escape the flames out her front door, then down the stairs.

Firefighters said the flames were confined to the single unit in the eight-unit apartment building.

The woman’s brother also escaped and was not injured.

The mother and baby were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and were reported as being stable Monday afternoon.

Firefighters reported that of the eight units, only five were occupied.

Of the eight units, two were considered uninhabitable with the other six had no damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon.