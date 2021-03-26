Killeen Flag lowered in honor of former Mayor Raul Villaronga

KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff through April 1st in honor of former Killeen mayor and municipal judge Raul Villaronga.

Villaronga served as mayor from 1992 to 1998, and as associate municipal court judge from 1998 to 2002. He was the first Puerto Rican mayor in the state of Texas. His legacy of service to the community in elected, appointed, and volunteer positions empowered youth, advanced equality, and inspired positive change.

All flags are currently lowered under presidential order through Saturday. The Killeen Flag will remain lowered until sunrise on April 2nd.

Villaronga passed away on Saturday, March 20th, at age 82. A celebration of life will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center tonight, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A burial will take place at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery on April 1st.

Source: City of Killeen