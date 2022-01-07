KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff Friday through this Sunday in honor of former city manager Connie Green, who died on December 29.

Green was hired on May 29, 1990 as the city’s Finance Director. He became the Acting City Manager on March 14, 2005, and was appointed City Manager on July 5, 2005. He left the city on March 29, 2011.

“Our heart and prayer[s] go out to the family of Connie Green, who will be remembered for the many years of dedicated service to our city and a great leader within our community,” Mayor Segarra said.

Services for Green are this Saturday.

