KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff on Sunday, February 6, through Tuesday, February 8, in honor of a former mayor.

James “Jim” R. Lindley, died Saturday, January 22. He served as mayor from April 15, 1970 to May 14, 1975.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Mayor Lindley who served this city not only as Mayor, but also in many other civic capacities throughout most of his life,” Mayor Segarra said.

Services for Lindley will be taking place this Monday.

Source: City of Killeen