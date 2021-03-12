Killeen Flags lowered to half-staff to honor former Fire-Rescue Officer

Mayor Jose Segarra had City of Killeen flags lowered to half-staff Friday to honor former Fire-Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman. Flags will stay at half-staff through Monday.

Bergman died Friday, March 5th, after battling brain cancer for several years. He served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020, when his illness forced him to leave the service.

Visitation is planned for Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Fire Personnel will hold a final salute walk through later that day.

The funeral service will be open to the public at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Monday, March 15th at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to use Elms Road to access WS Young Drive. Public parking will be available at the south entrance to the center.

Fire Department honors will include the last call, tolling of the bells, presentation of flags and medals and playing of bagpipes.

A funeral escort is planned prior to the service Monday. Killeen Fire Department and other fire departments will honorably transport FRO Bergman from the funeral home, by Fire Station 3, where he served, to the conference center.