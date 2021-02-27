Killeen Food Pantry helps Those Affected after Winter Storms

Killeen, Tx- One Killeen ministry is helping those affected after the winter storms by distributing food.

Killeen Christian House Of Prayer ,along with The Refugee Corporation hosted their monthly distribution event after having to postpone it last week, due to the icy weather. Volunteers distributed to around 500 participants, with each recipient receiving 50 to 60 pounds of food , including fresh meat, dairy, produce and non perishables.

Volunteers say that they feel good providing a blessing to those in need.