Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport receives $1 million grant for new hub

KILLEEN, Texas – The Department of Transportation has awarded a $1 million grant to the Killeen-Fort Hood Reginal Airport (GRK), which will go toward a new, non-stop service to a Denver, Colorado hub, among other amenities.

The DoT issued the grant through federal funds within their Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP).

GRK provides an essential service to the soldiers and families of Fort Hood and to the civilians throughout Central Texas. GRK takes seriously the responsibility to pursue all opportunities which maintain or improve this service.

“The SCASDP grant will allow the City to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,”

Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Killeen Aviation Department, said. “Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in quality of life and the local economy.”

The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee, marketing, and start-up cost offset for a direct route to Denver. Obtaining service to Denver will provide great benefit to the community – including the United States military – due to its proximity to Fort Hood. New flights to Denver would create a link to multiple westbound domestic and international destinations and connections.

The airport says this will be a tremendous benefit to the region, and will set the course for the future of air travel in the community.

Source: City of Killeen