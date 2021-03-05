Killeen friends receive generous donation from Drew Barrymore Show

KILLEEN, Texas – Drew Barrymore is taking another interest in a heart-warming story out of Central Texas.

On Friday, she had Killeen friends Victoria Dill and Katie Collier on her show after seeing their story of buying food from open restaurants during the winter storm, and then taking it to people in the community.

The friends talked about the hardships they faced in life, and knowing how it was to be cold and hungry.

The girls were paying for the food out of pocket – and to help them, The Drew Barrymore Show announced she would be donating $5,000 to their cause.

And after their surprised reaction, added on another $5,000 – donating a total of $10,000.