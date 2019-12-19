Killeen grass fire forces evacuations

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Fire Department tells FOX44 a grass fire occurred early Thursday afternoon in the area of Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14.

KFD, KPD, Killeen Public Works, Harker Heights Fire, Killeen OHS&EM, Bell County OEM, and the Bell County Sheriff all responded to the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and only minor damage was sustained to a wooden fence and a shed. Due to smoke, nearby businesses were evacuated and a nearby nursing center was told to shelter in place until the fire was under control.

The fire involved approximately seven acres. There was some traffic impact on the frontage road of Interstate 14, but all roads and businesses have since re-opened.

Source: Killeen Fire Department